Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia most likely to cut Finland's gas supply

Russia may cut gas supplies to Finland as soon as Friday seems to be fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“Most likely, this is another newspaper hoax,” he told a conference call, adding that Gazprom remained a reliable gas supplier. This development comes after Finland decided to join Nato. Russia has vowed to retaliate if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement that it wants to apply for membership. Russia foreign ministry says the move is a ‘radical change’ to Finland’s policy. Whereas, Finland and Sweden is all set to join Nato, amid Russia Ukraine war.

Earlier both the countries were not into joining Nato, but after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the countries thought it would be beneficial for security to join the alliance. Nato has expressed confidence that security challenges can be tackled in the interim, while the UK has said it will provide military protection if the countries are attacked.