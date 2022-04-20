Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia throwing ‘everyone and everything’ in the battle, claims Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is throwing at Ukraine “everyone and everything” that is capable of fighting. “They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said. “The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world.”



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Russia has given Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to surrender for 2pm today. In a statement issued early on Wednesday morning, the Russian defence ministry said its forces opened a humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal plant “for the withdrawal of Ukrainian servicemen” to “voluntarily lay down their arms” as well as to evacuate civilians. A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in Mariupol said his forces were “maybe facing our last days, if not hours” and appealed for extraction in video message published to his Facebook account early on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the intensity of fire by Russian troops towards Kharkiv, the Donbas and in Dnipro has “increased significantly”, one day after the Kremlin launched its long-anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine.