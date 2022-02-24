Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian attack is ranked as one of "darkest hours for Europe since World War II"

According to the European Union's foreign policy chief, Russia's attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning is ranked among the "darkest hours for Europe" in nearly 80 years.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said, “These are among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War II." However, Borrell also promised "urgent assistance to Ukraine,” as well as supporting evacuation efforts, including of EU staff to Ukraine.

Early this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.

