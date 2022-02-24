Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian attack was consistent with US intelligence forecast, informs US senators

US senators have said the explosion attack on Ukraine is in line with intelligence briefings and they also received information about what to expect.

In several tweets, Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Russia was planning to launch a “full scale and comprehensive military assault throughout Ukraine.” And the attack involve “airborne and amphibious landings, missile strikes from air, ground and naval forces, electronic and cyber attacks and a large ground force to occupy a large swarth of territory," Rubio said.

He further said Russian airborne forces are also working to “take control of the airport in Kyiv (so) they can fly in forces to occupy the (capital) city."

However, on Thursday morning a CNN journalist in Kyiv reported live explosions on camera. It happened the moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance after the explosion said, "This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks we've not seen anything at all."

"In fact, I've never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I've been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time" he added.