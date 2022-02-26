Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian forces now 30km from centre of Kyiv

The UK defence ministry informed that Russian forces are now 30km from the center of Kyiv. According to the UK defence intelligence, Russia is yet to gain control of the Ukraine airspace.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."

