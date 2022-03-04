Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian soldiers have allegedly committed rape in Ukraine, claims Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Russian soldiers have allegedly committed rape in Ukraine. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities - and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities - it’s difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law."

“But this is the only tool of civilization that is available to us to make sure that eventually all those who made this war possible will be brought to justice" he added.

While he is yet to provide any evidence on this matter.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.