Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops break into Severodonetsk region hotel

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Russian military broke into a hotel after Ukrainian forces tried to drive the troops out of Severodonetsk, informs the local officer. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in eastern Ukraine, are being bombarded by Russian forces.

Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the City Civil-Military Administration of Severodonetsk, said, “We have a hot spot – this is the Myr Hotel that was entered by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group, which during the day we tried to get out of there."

“The situation there was quite fierce, but we persevered. They tried to enter from the other side... At the same time, the artillery shelling of the city is relentless" he added.



