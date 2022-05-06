Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops must fall back and withdraw says Zelensky

Ukraine President when asked about what would be the minimum he would accept in a peace deal with Russia he said "I was elected by the people of Ukraine as the president of Ukraine, not as president of a mini-Ukraine."

"Russian troops must fall back and withdraw so that Ukraine can reclaim all od its territories as of before Russia’s invasion," he says.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, demanded that Ukraine order its fighters holed up in Azovstal to surrender, the Kremlin said. In a call with Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, Putin claimed Russia was still ready to provide safe passage for civilians from the plant, according to the Kremlin. However, the UK government has placed sanctions on Evraz, the multinational steelmaker part-owned by the billionaire Roman Abramovich. The company was formerly counted among Britain’s biggest companies. The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the action would “further chip away at Putin’s financial reserves and siege economy, and support Ukraine’s continued resistance”. Also, a $300 million yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov has been seized by Fijian authorities at the request of the United States Department of Justice.