Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Taiwan president to donate her one month salary for Ukraine, amid the ongoing war

Amid the war going between Ukraine and Russia, Taiwan’s top government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, vice president William Lai and premier Su Tseng-chang, are going to donate a month’s salary to assist humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Ms. Tsai announced this, during a meeting of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in which she said Taiwan and the rest of the world were moved by the determination of Ukrainians battling the invasion from Russia.

“As a member of the global partners of democracy, Taiwan is not absent, and we fully support Ukraine,” she added.

The salaries of the three topmost Taiwanese leaders would be the first aid batch for Ukraine. Ms Tsai’s monthly salary is around T$400,000 (£10,712).

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.