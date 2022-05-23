Ukraine Russia Conflict: The outcome of the war in Ukraine will decide ‘whether brute force will rule world’ says Zelensky

Speaking at the World Economic Forum via videolink President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says the outcome of the war in Ukraine will decide "whether brute force will rule the world." Speaking earlier at the event, to a panel on economic warfare, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko called on countries to continue imposing sanctions against Russia.

“Armies win battles but the economy wins wars," she said. “Now is not the time for a cost-benefit analysis. We have to cut Russia off from the global economy completely.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.



