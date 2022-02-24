Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Turkey’s President rejects Russia’s military action on Ukraine, calls it “unacceptable”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected Russia’s military action on Ukraine called it “unacceptable” on national television.

“This step, which we see as contrary to international law, is a blow to the regional stability and peace,” Erdogan said.

The President also said that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier, and he extended support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We sincerely regret that Russia and Ukraine, that we see both as friendly countries and that we have close political and social relations, have come face to face in this way,” he added.

“We will do our part to ensure the safety of everyone living in Ukraine, especially our own citizens and Tatar brothers in the region,” he added.

Erdogan on Wednesday spoke to the Russian President on a phone call in which he rejected to the Russian president’s steps against Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Early this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.