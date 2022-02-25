Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Two residential buildings of Ukraine caught fire after the attack

A damaged residential building is seen in Kyiv on Friday. According to the reports, two residential buildings were seen on fire in south-east Kyiv this incident happened after the buildings were hit by falling debris from an aircraft that was shot down.

A residential building in Kyiv after a massive fire caused by an intercepted Russian air attack last night.



Early this morning on Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.

