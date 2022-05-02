Ukraine Russia Conflict: UK could be ‘plunged into the sea’ by underwater nuclear strike, says Russian TV host

A host on Russian state television has said that Britain could be “plunged into the sea” by an underwater nuclear strike. Dmitry Kiselyov, a key propagandist for Vladimir Putin, used his show on Sunday night to suggest an attack on UK using a Poseidon underwater drone.

Mr Kiselyov said the weapon would trigger a radioactive tidal wave and plunge Britain “to the depths of the ocean”.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Two explosions took place in the early hours of Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor said. Russia’s top uniformed officer, General Valery Gerasimov, visited dangerous frontline positions in eastern Ukraine last week in a bid to reinvigorate the Russian offensive there, the New York Times has reported citing Ukrainian and US officials. However, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine with money, aid, and weapons, saying a pacifist approach to the war is “outdated.” Also, South Korea has become the latest country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul has said. Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae is set to resume working from Kyiv on Monday.