Ukraine Russia Conflict: "Ukraine completed EU membership application" says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that Ukraine has already filled out an official application form for joining the European Union. “We also talked to government officials today about filling in the questionnaire that Ukraine received from President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen" he said.

“This is a necessary stage in the preparation of our country to become a candidate for EU membership. The work is almost complete, and we will soon provide the answers to the representatives of the European Union" he added.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, at least two Ukrainians were killed overnight in Russian airstrikes on cities in the east of the country. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, and about 10,000 injured in the conflict. Also, US media has reported senior defence officials confirming the Russian warship, Moskva, was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile strike. However, Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will visit Washington next week, according to reports. The delegation, also including finance minister Serhiy Marchenko, and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, are expected to have bilateral meetings with finance officials from Group of Seven countries and others, and would take part in a World Bank-hoste

