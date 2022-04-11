Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine needs support for its military, from South Korea: Zelenskyy

Speaking to South Korea today amid the crisis, Ukraine President Zelensky said “Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks."

"South Korea can help Ukraine. South Korea has various defense systems that could defend against Russian tanks, ships, and missiles. We would be grateful if South Korea could help us to fight Russia. If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, but they’ll save Ukraine" he further said.



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, more than 3,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Germany in response to a motorcade of about 600 pro-Russian protesters in 400 cars flying Russian flags. Meanwhile, the White House has renewed its condemnation of the Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, citing recent events including Friday’s missile strike on a railway station as “cruel and criminal and evil”. The death toll from Kramatorsk train station attack has risen to 57, Ukraine said. And Russian armed forces are seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service a decade ago, as losses mount.