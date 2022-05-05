Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine takes down nine Russian air targets, as well as 300 plus drones

Ukraine’s general staff on Thursday said that its military has taken down nine Russian aerial targets including three missiles and two planes.

Russia has lost four UAVs, three missiles and two planes (preliminary Su-30 aircraft) over the past 24 hours, officials said. The Ukrainian defence ministry also said it had taken down hundreds of Russian drones. “300+ Russian drones will never serve the occupiers again. We are taking out all garbage from our earth and skies,” the defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has said it will implement a daytime ceasefire for three days from Thursday to allow more civilian evacuations from the Azovstal plant. “The Russian armed forces will from 8 am to 6 pm (Moscow time) on 5-7 May open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians,” the defence ministry said. However, The UK is providing £45m in funding to help the most vulnerable in Ukraine and at its borders, the government has said. The money will go to UN agencies and charities delivering vital aid and supporting survivors of sexual violence in the war-torn nation. Also, Joe Biden said he would speak with other G7 leaders this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia. His treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said the US was in constant discussions with its partners about this.