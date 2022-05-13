Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down 7 Russian aerial targets, claims officials

Russia lost five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 attack helicopter, and a missile on May 12, claimed Ukraine’s General Staff. Earlier, Ukrainian forces have “successfully prevented” an attempted Russian river crossing in Donbas, the British defence ministry said.

“Images indicate that during the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Russia lost significant armoured manoeuvre elements of at least one Battalion Tactical Group as well as the deployed pontoon bridging equipment,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine claimed it had damaged and set on fire a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea. The Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snake Island, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said “very difficult negotiations” were ongoing to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in exchange for Russian prisoners of war. However, The UN’s human rights council has passed a resolution to investigate alleged abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control, with a view to holding those responsible to account.