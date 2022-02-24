Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister asks world to act immediately, after Putin's military operation remark

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the world to take action immediately, responding to Russia's military operation in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Kuleba wrote:

"The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list:

1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance"

Earlier, on Thursday morning a CNN journalist in Kyiv reported live explosions on camera. It happened the moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance after the explosion said, "This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks we've not seen anything at all."

"In fact, I've never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I've been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time" he added.