Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian foreign minister calls on EU to impose Russian oil embargo

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urge EU leaders to deliver more weapons to Ukraine and to implement an embargo on Russian oil.

He also hopes to convince them that Ukraine’s application to join the bloc should be given an “individual and merit based assessment”. In his latest Tweet, he said "I began my visit to Brussels to push for the sixth EU sanctions package on Russia which must include an oil embargo. I will also focus on further arms supplies and granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We believe Ukraine deserves an individual and merit based assessment."

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.