Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks with PM Modi amid the ongoing war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conversation with the Ukrainian President thanked him for his support of evacuating hundreds of Indian students stuck in warzones of Sumy in the eastern Ukraine region.

PM Modi is also scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.