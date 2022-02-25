Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was shot down over the capital, Kyiv

According to Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Evgeny Yenin, a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was shot down over the capital, Kyiv.

Amid the Ukraine and Russia conflict, the Russian forces on Friday morning again attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed multiple reports of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine in a national address. See the pictures of damaged buildings, residential towers, and even classrooms from the Friday attack.

Speaking to his citizens in a video address in both Ukrainian and Russian, Zelenskiy made appeals to the neighbor for a ceasefire. Zelinsky said the strikes began at 4 am local time on Friday.

Zelenskiy in another video slammed Ukraine allies for not supporting them, "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance," he said in a Facebook video on Friday.

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved."

He said that Ukrainian people are continuing to resist, "demonstrating real heroism. The enemy was stopped in most of the directions. There are fights going on ... We will not tire."