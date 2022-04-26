Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian women were raped before being killed, claims doctors

Doctors carrying out autopsies on bodies in mass graves found north of Kyiv claimed that after examining the bodies they revealed that some of the women got raped before being killed. “We already have a few cases which suggest that these women had been raped before being shot to death,” Vladyslav Perovskyi, a Ukrainian forensic doctor, told a news portal.

“We can’t give more details as my colleagues are still collecting the data and we still have hundreds of bodies to examine,” he said. Dr Perovskyi and his team of coroners have been examining about 15 bodies a day found from Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka, many of them mutilated.

"There are many burnt bodies, and heavily disfigured bodies that are just impossible to identify,” he told the outlet. “The face could be smashed into pieces, you can’t put it back together, sometimes there’s no head at all.”



Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.