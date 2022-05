Ukraine Russia Conflict: UN likely to restore Ukrainian grain exports

The UN is looking to help restore Ukrainian grain shipments amid the war. Antonio Guterres, the UN’s secretary-general, is expected to announce on Wednesday that he is in talks about the issue with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, the US and the EU.

This comes after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, blamed Russia for destabilising global food security through its invasion of Ukraine.

“Their blockade of ports not allowing food and wheat to leave Ukraine, their efforts to keep farmers from planting their farms, their attacks on food silos - all of this has contributed to an already dire situation,” she said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world by abandoning Russian energy supplies. A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries. Also, Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join Nato together, despite Turkey’s threat to block the military alliance’s expansion. Finland’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a government proposal to join Nato, a day after Sweden confirmed its intention to join the alliance. However, Eight people have died and 12 were wounded after Russia launched a missile strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russia launched four missiles at around 5 am local time on Tuesday.