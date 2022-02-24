Ukraine-Russia Conflict: US asks neighbour counties to keep borders open for Ukraine citizens who are seeking for help

Amid the conflict in Ukraine and Russia the US is all set to help Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been already asked the neighbour countries to keep their borders open and allow the citizens of Ukraine who are seeking help in the ongoing war.

“We're gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military actions in Ukraine. We have seen reports of casualties, and people starting to flee to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times,” the UNHCR tweeted on Thursday.

“UNHCR is also working with governments in neighbouring countries, calling to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection. We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement,” the agency stated.