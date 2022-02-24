Ukraine-Russia Conflict: US diplomatic suspended consular services in Ukraine, after the Russian assault

According to a US official, there is no longer a US diplomatic presence in Ukraine at this time. US diplomats had been working in Poland and their workdays in Lviv, western Ukraine, over the last few days. But as soon as Russia attacked Ukraine US diplomats did not go back into the country and yet there are no plans to go again for some time.

In a night US embassy in Ukraine announced they had suspended consular services. According to the embassy's website, “On February 24, 2022, the Department of State suspended consular operations in Lviv, Ukraine, following the suspension of consular services at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on February 12, 2022."

Early this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.