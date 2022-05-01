Ukraine Russia Conflict: US speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi meets Zelensky

US speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, has visited Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. In the short video Pelosi tells him: “We believe we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom...Your fight is a fight for everyone. So our commitment is to be here for you until the fight is done.”

Alongside the video, Zelenskiy posted: Meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv. The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine president Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces have destroyed about 1,000 Russian tanks, 2,500 armoured vehicles, and almost 200 aircraft. Twenty wounded civilians were able to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and are likely on their way to Zaporizhzhia. This comes as satellite images released today showed that nearly all the buildings of the steel plant had been destroyed. Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home. One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months pregnant. However, a Russian missile strike on Odesa airport has damaged the runway, rendering it unusable, but there were no casualties from the attack.

