Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "USA stands with the Ukrainian people" says Joe Biden

Amid the rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden shared a photo of him in standing ovation for Ukrainians who are facing Russian invasion. Sharing the picture he wrote “The United States of America stands with the Ukrainian people."

The United States of America stands with the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/EXiMnq5RDy — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video in which he slammed his allies for lack of support in the war, he said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance."

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.

