Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Video! A pregnant woman was seen escaping Ukraine hospital after bombing, losses her baby

A pregnant woman was seen escaping the bombing in a Ukraine hospital, her video and pictures are widely circulated on social media. Russia had bombed the Ukraine hospital in which the woman was meant to give birth.

A pregnant woman walks out of the destroyed and burning building of the maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The woman was rushed to another hospital, after she realized that she is going to lose her baby, she cried and said “Kill me now!”

The women's pelvis was found crushed and her hip detached. However, the doctors delivered the baby via cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life,” the surgeon said. Then, they focused on the mother. “More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” the surgeon said. Both the mother and child died.

Meanwhile, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia.