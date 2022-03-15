Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "We give you a chance to live," says Zelensky to Russian soldiers

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on his new video address on Tuesday appealed to Russian soldiers to surrender. Zelensky said, “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we give you a chance to live.”

‘Russian forces have de-facto become a supplier of equipment for our army’, President Zelensky said

Earlier today Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the Western leaders that the Russian “war machine” will target them if it is not stopped. Zelensky also thanked countries who have “taken a moral stance” against Russia over its attack on Ukraine, he specially thanked the UK prime minister Boris Johnson “for his leadership”.

"We can stop Russia. We can stop the killing of people. It will be easier to do it together, to stop the destruction of democracy and stop it now on our land. Because else, they will also come to you," he told the leaders.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.