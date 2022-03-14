Ukraine-Russia Conflict: WHO warns Russia to stop the attacks on Ukraine's medical facilities

The World Health Organization on Monday warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine's medical facilities must stop immediately, or it could get worse in the view of Covid-19 infections on the civilians. The WHO in a statement said, “Today, we call for an immediate cessation of all attacks on health care in Ukraine. These horrific attacks are killing and causing serious injuries to patients and health workers, destroying vital health infrastructure and forcing thousands to forgo accessing health services despite catastrophic needs."

The attacks on the most vulnerable are an “act of unconscionable cruelty” the statement further added.

“Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has already put health systems and health care workers under enormous strain, such attacks have the potential to be even more devastating for the civilian population" it added.

“For the sake of health workers, and for all people in Ukraine who need access to the lifesaving services they provide, attacks on all health care and other civilian infrastructure must stop," said the WHO.

Meanwhile, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia.