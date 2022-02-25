Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Zelenskiy appeals to his neighbour for a ceasefire

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy address the nation today. Speaking to his citizens in a video address in both Ukrainian and Russian, Zelenskiy made appeals to the neighbor for a ceasefire.

"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end hostilities and stop this invasion," he said.

"The sooner the conversation begins, the smaller Russia’s losses will be" he added.

"The world is continuing to observe what is going on in Ukraine from afar while new sanctions have not convinced Russia to withdraw from an attack" Zelenskiy continued.

He added that until the attacks stop, “we will be defending our country until then”.

Amid the Ukraine and Russia conflict, nearly three more explosions have been heard across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at dawn on Friday. According to the reports they come from the southwest of the city.