Ukraine Russia Conflict: Zelensky asks World Bank to provide $7bn to Ukraine every month amid crisis

Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest adderres said to the World Bank Ukraine needs $7bn (£5.3bn) every month until summer to keep its economy afloat amid the “economic losses”. He said “we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later”.

“The Russian troops are deliberately destroying all facilities in our country that could provide an economic basis for life. Railway stations, food warehouses, bakery plants, oil terminals, etc" he said

“As of now, given the economic downturn and broken economic ties, we need up to $7bn in financial support each month. Ukraine will need hundreds of billions of dollars to recover from this war. I’m sure each of you has these calculations, I’m sure of it" he added.

All countries “must immediately be prepared to break up all relations with Russia,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia rejected a proposed Easter truce, but that he remains hopeful of prospects for peace. Earlier this week Russia rejected the same request from the UN, stating the ask was not “sincere” and would give Ukrainian fighters more time to arm themselves. While Western officials said Putin is “still in a position to win” in Ukraine despite failing in his pre-war objectives. Russia had started to address some of the issues that had hindered its army at the start of the invasion, one official said. About 120,000 civilians are blocked from leaving Mariupol, Zelenskiy said. Three school buses filled with people from Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia today after crossing through territory held by Russian forces, but Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said the number of evacuees was far smaller than had been hoped for.