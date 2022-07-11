Ukraine to receive $1.7 bn from int'l donors: PM

Kiev, July 10 Ukraine will receive $1.7 billion in grant aid from international donors, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The money will be channeled to Ukraine through a single-donor trust fund set up by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association and the US Agency for International Development, Xinhua news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying.

The funds will be used to cover Ukraine's budget expenditures on medical services under a medical guarantee program.

Kiev plans to raise $20 billion in international aid from its Western partners by the end of 2022, according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

