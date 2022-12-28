Ukraine wants to end war, says Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kyiv wanted to hold a "peace summit" in February, which marks one year since the conflict began, to end the war with Russia, according to NHK World.

During an interview with Associated Press, Kuleba said that Ukraine is seeking cooperation from the United Nations to hold the "peace summit" in February, which marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already proposed a 10-point peace plan that includes Russia's withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy hopes his plan will be on the peace summit agenda.

During the interview, Kuleba suggested the training of Ukrainian soldiers outside the country to learn how to use the US Patriot air defense system, NHK World reported.

He said that the Patriot missile battery will be operational in less than six months and that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year.

On Monday, in a video, the Ukrainian president said he spoke by phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.

"I had a phone call with PM Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," tweeted the Ukrainian President.

Meanwhile, PM Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences, read a Prime Minister's Office press release.

He also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population, added the release.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi requested the Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students, who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian president appears to be trying to lay the groundwork for peace talks with Russia, according to NHK World.

But the war shows no sign of ending as Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, and the Ukrainian military is thought to be responsible for explosions at a military base in Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

