Ukraine's agricultural exports via Black Sea return to pre-conflict level

Kiev, May 1 Ukraine's agricultural exports via Black Sea ports have reached pre-conflict levels, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing a senior diplomat.

Since last summer, Ukraine has exported about 25 million tons of foodstuff through the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday.

A total of 1,300 cargo vessels have departed from Ukraine since a "humanitarian corridor" was established in the Black Sea on August 10, 2023, Kyslytsya added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to Kyslytsya, these vessels delivered grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine to 40 countries.

In August 2023, Ukraine established the "humanitarian corridor" for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July of the same year.

