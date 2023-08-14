Ukraine's designated Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polischuk arrives in India 

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma on Monday welcomed Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polischuk as he arrived in India.

Secretary West MEA informed about his meeting with the Ukrainian designated ambassador to India on his social media handle of ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’.

He said, “Welcoming Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to India, H.E. Oleksandr Polischuk. We first met in Kyiv during the Foreign Office Consultations last month. Wishing him the best for his tenure in India.”

A local news website of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees appointing ambassadors of Ukraine to India, Colombia, and Brazil on June 20. According to the documents, Oleksandr Polishchuk became the ambassador to India.

India and Ukraine are enjoying a really friendly relationship with India supporting Ukraine in tough times of war by providing humanitarian aid and supplies.

In July, India and Ukraine held the ninth round of the India-Ukraine Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Kyiv and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing Moscow and Kyiv conflict and peace efforts.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Ministry Emine Dzhaparova on Thursday, according to the statement released by MEA.

Earlier, India handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets and tents to crisis-hit Ukraine. The aid was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Jain.

“Ambassador Harsh Jain handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets & tents to Shyroke Village Council & Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House in the presence of Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia state administration,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

