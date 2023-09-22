Ukraine’s missile strike sets ablaze headquarters of Russian navy in Crimea

Moscow [Russia], September 22 : At least one Ukrainian missile has struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, setting it ablaze, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on Thursday and will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

He was greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa late Thursday after he arrived following a whirlwind visit to Washington.

Zelenskyy and Trudeau are also scheduled to sign an agreement designed to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, VOA reported.

Trudeau said in a statement before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival, "Canada remains unwavering in our support to the people of Ukraine as they fight for their sovereignty and their democracy, as well as our shared values, like respect for the rule of law, freedom, and self-determination”.

"The two leaders will also travel to Toronto, where they will meet with Canadians, including business leaders and members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. "The United States is going to continue to stand with you," Biden told Zelenskyy at the White House.

Biden also released another USD 325 million for weapons for Ukraine, which did not include the long-range missiles Ukraine has asked for, VOA reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and US House Representatives. He stated that Ukraine is extremely grateful to the House, both parties and all the Americans for their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden, during his address at the UNGA reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine and said that the US, with its allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the "brave people of Ukraine" in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a stern message to Russia, Biden called upon the world leaders at the UN General Assembly, "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made his first in-person appearance at the UNGA, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his nation in February 2022.

Zelenskyy, while accusing Moscow of being the aggressor and perpetrating "genocide" in his homeland claimed that Ukrainian children in Russia were being taught to "hate" their homeland, adding that all ties that Ukraine nationals have with their family members back home were being snapped.

In another scathing attack on Russia, he said that "terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons". He also called upon the countries to “strip” Moscow of veto power at the UN Security Council.

