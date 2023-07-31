Ukrainian drone attacks local police station in Russia’s Bryansk region

Moscow [Russia], July 31 : A Ukrainian drone has attacked a local police station in the Trubchevsky District of Russia's Bryansk Region, country's regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

TASS is a Russian state-owned news agency.

Alexander Bogomaz wrote: “At night, Ukrainian troops attacked the Trubchevsky District. A UAV performed a drop on a local police precinct. There are no casualties. [The building’s] roof and windows have been damaged.”

According to him, emergency services are currently working on site, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned that the war is "gradually returning" to Russia, adding that it is an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process." He stressed that Ukraine is "getting stronger."

Zelenskyy's remarks come after Russia brought down three Ukrainian drones. According to the statement released by the Ukraine President's office, Zelenskyy said, "Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called "special military operation," which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger."

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," he added.

He spoke about his visit to Prykarpattia's Ivano-Frankivsk, according to the statement released by Ukraine's President's office. Zelenskyy stated that he held a meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk. He warned that Russia can still attack Ukraine's energy sector and critical facilities during winter.

"But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter. Today we discussed with the communities the current state of preparation for all possible scenarios," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that during his visit to Ivano-Frankivsk, they discussed budgetary issues and the issue of urgent reconstruction, including the energy sector and various systems of ensuring life in the communities.

On Sunday, Russia said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones that were attempting to attack Moscow. It is the second reported attack in Moscow in a week, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor