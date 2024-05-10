Ukrainian drone crash sets alight oil refinery in Russia

Moscow, May 10 A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region after the crash of a Ukrainian drone, local emergency services said on Friday.

"A fire occurred on the territory of First Plant LLC due to the fall of a drone. There were no deaths or injuries," said a spokesperson of the emergency services, reports Xinhua news agency.

The refinery is located in the Dzerzhinsky district of Kaluga oblast, some 150 km southwest of Moscow, RIA Novosti reported.

The spokesperson said the blaze engulfed three diesel fuel containers, each holding roughly 20 cubic metres, and one fuel oil container with approximately six cubic metres.

