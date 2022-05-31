Ukrainian Prez, French FM discuss support for Ukraine

Kiev, May 31 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

The leaders of the two countries met on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The parties talked about the assistance in armaments, strengthening sanctions on Russia and bringing Ukraine closer to European Union (EU) membership, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked France for the financial aid for Kiev and the assistance of the French government in the treatment of wounded Ukrainian servicemen.

The Ukrainian leader added that Kiev is counting on France's support for Ukraine on its path toward getting to a candidate status for EU membership in June.

Zelensky and Colonna also exchanged views on the ways to unblock Ukrainian ports to prevent the global food crisis, and they touched upon Ukraine's post-conflict recovery.

The French Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine earlier on Monday, becoming the highest-ranked French official to visit Kiev since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24.

Colonna also held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, pledging to continue military assistance for Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor