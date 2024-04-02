"Ukrainians need justice right now, not in distant future": Foreign Minister Kuleba condemns Russian invasion

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 2 : In strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dymytro Kuleba has said that Ukrainians need justice right now, and not in the distant future, and added that they want to see it served already.

In his speech at the opening of the "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" conference of 57 countries in The Hague, Kuleba emphasized, "Ukrainians don't want to hear that justice will be served. They want to see it served already. Not only on the battlefield but in the courtrooms and real decisions as well."

Explaining the accountability tracks at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over two years now, Kuleba noted that the 'Register of Damage' is now operational, allowing Ukrainians to request compensation for damage.

"They have a right to demand this. In this context, we do already have tangible results on four accountability tracks. The Register of Damage is now operational, allowing Ukrainians to request compensation for damage or destruction of residential property, and its scope will further expand," Kuleba said.

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine (ICPA) has been established, he said, adding that "its prosecutors are currently investigating and preparing indictments for this crime."

The International Criminal Court has already issued the first four arrest warrants, including for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Kuleba said that "we anticipate more of them."

"First decisions to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit have already been made, and this work must achieve more results this year. More work must be done," he said.

However, the first steps show that justice for Russian aggression and subsequent atrocities is unavoidable, he said.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russia-Ukraineconflict which began in 2014.

The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor