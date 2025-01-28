UK's New Work Revolution: 200 Companies Adopt Permanent Four-Day Weeks with Full Salary

In a major change to the workweek, more than 200 companies in the UK have agreed to adopt a permanent four-day workweek for all employees, with no pay cuts. These companies, which employ over 5,000 people in total, come from various industries, including charities, marketing, and technology, as reported by The Guardian, citing the 4 Day Week Foundation.

Supporters of the four-day workweek argue that the traditional five-day schedule is a relic of an older economic era. Joe Ryle, campaign director for the 4 Day Week Foundation, stated that the "9-5, five-day working week was created 100 years ago and is no longer suitable for today’s needs. We are well past due for an update." He further said that with 50% more free time, "a four-day week allows people to lead happier, more fulfilling lives."

Joe Ryle added, "As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already demonstrated, a four-day week with no pay cuts can be a win-win for both employees and employers."

The shift began with around 30 marketing, advertising, and public relations firms, followed by 29 organizations from the charity, NGO, and social care sectors, and 24 firms in the technology, IT, and software industries. More recently, 22 companies in the business, consulting, and management sectors have also adopted the four-day workweek permanently for their staff.

A total of 200 companies have committed to a four-day workweek, with supporters arguing it helps attract and retain employees while boosting productivity. London-based firms lead the trend, with 59 companies adopting the shorter workweek.

The shift towards a four-day workweek highlights a growing divide in workplace culture, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. While many employees fight for the right to work from home, companies like JPMorgan Chase and Amazon have enforced strict in-office attendance policies. Lloyds Banking Group is also reviewing in-office presence when determining bonuses. Meanwhile, some workers, including those at Starling Bank, have resigned in response to increased office mandates.