UN asks for urgent settlement after Mali orders suspension of rotation of peacekeepers

The United Nations on Thursday called for an urgent settlement after the military government in Mali ordered a suspension of the rotation of peacekeepers.

"The UN Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, was informed this morning by the Malian authorities of a coordination meeting to be held between the relevant Malian structures and MINUSMA prior to the planned rotation of contingents," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The mission takes note of this communication and stands ready to participate in the discussions without delay," he said.

Haq said the rotation of contingents is crucially important for the mission's operational effectiveness and the safety and security of personnel. "All efforts must be made for an urgent settlement, especially since some of the staff concerned should have been relieved several months ago."

Regular rotation of peacekeeping forces serving in one of the most dangerous peacekeeping missions was interrupted by the government apparently in retribution for sanctions imposed on it following the August 2020 military coup by which it came to power, according to published reports.

The action blocks fresh troops from replacing peacekeeping contingents, some of whom suffered high casualties from extremist forces staging deadly attacks, mainly in the Sahel region of Mali. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

