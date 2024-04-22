UN backed experts present final report on allegations against UNRWA

New York, April 22 (IANS/DPA) A group of experts appointed by the United Nations plans to present a final report on Monday on allegations against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

An interim report was published a month ago, attesting to the organization's good work but also identifying "critical areas that still need to be addressed." No details were given at the time.

The independent group, headed by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, was set up at the beginning of February.

UNRWA has been in the headlines for some time because Israel has accused a dozen of its employees of being involved in the terrorist acts committed by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on October 7.

Several employees were dismissed in the wake of the accusations, and some Western countries temporarily suspended payments to the aid organization, including the two largest donors, the United States and Germany.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres promised a comprehensive clarification.

