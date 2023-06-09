UN body says over 17 million Afghans received assistance in last 5 months

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 : Over a span of the last five months, more than 17.3 million people in Afghanistan have received aid and assistance, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), reported Khaama Press.

In a tweet, OCHA said relief has been provided in the areas of protection, water, sanitation, hygiene, education, nutrition, health, food security, and agriculture.

The UN body had forecast that Afghanistan's economic position would be dire in the first few months of this year at the beginning of 2023.

Further, according to OCHA, six million Afghans will experience food insecurity at an emergency level by 2023, and another 17 million will be facing extreme hunger, according to Khaama Press.

International relief organisations said since the Taliban forbade women from working for aid organisations, the process of giving essential aid has been severely hampered.

With almost two-thirds of its population in need of humanitarian aid, Afghanistan continues to be one of the greatest humanitarian disasters in the world, Khaama Press reported.

Years of conflict, poverty, and the broken and donation-based economy have forced ordinary people to suffer acute hunger and food shortage.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, the economy has struggled to recover, keeping millions of people on the verge of starvation. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the cash aid shipped to Afghanistan has exceeded all limits.

