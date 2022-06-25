UN chief calls for action to help internally displaced persons

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday launched an action agenda to galvanize efforts to help internally displaced persons. "Our world is facing a crisis of internal displacement. Record-high numbers of people around the world have been displaced within their countries by tragedies such as conflict, disasters and the climate crisis," he said in a video message for the launch of the action agenda on internal displacement.

Many internally displaced persons have been uprooted for years, even decades, and often multiple times. Others have been forced to flee more recently. In just three months, the conflict in Ukraine drove 13 million people out of their homes and communities, nearly two-thirds of whom remain in Ukraine, he said. The action agenda has three key objectives: to help internally displaced persons find durable solutions, to better prevent future displacement crises, and to ensure stronger protection and assistance for those currently facing displacement, he said. "Let me be clear: the duty to end displacement lies first and foremost with governments. However, we all have a responsibility to act. The plight of internally displaced persons is more than a humanitarian issue. It takes an integrated approach -- combining development, peacebuilding, human rights, climate action and disaster risk reduction efforts," said Guterres. "The action agenda sets out clear commitments for the United Nations system. I urge member states, civil society and international financial institutions to do their part to help drive change. Together, we can ease human suffering and deliver a better future for internally displaced persons around the world," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

