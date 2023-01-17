UN chief calls for probe into killing of former Afghan MP Nabizada

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a probe into the killing of former Afghan parliamentarian Mursal Nabizada, who was shot dead in Kabul on Sunday.

"I can tell you that the Secretary-General is shocked by the killings of Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the Afghan parliament, and a member of her security detail. This happened in Kabul yesterday," UN chief's Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said during Monday's regular briefing for correspondents in New York.

Guterres extended his condolences to the victims' families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. "The Secretary-General calls for a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," Tremblay added.

On Sunday, former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her security guards were killed in Kabul, Khaama Press reported. Kabul Security Department Spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that Nabizada, a former representative of Laghman province was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul's 12th district.

According to Zadar, unknown gunmen entered Mursal Nabizada's house in the "Ahmadsha Baba Mena" locality in the capital city. The gunmen shot dead two people, Khaama Press reported.

Zadran said that those responsible had not been identified yet and the reason behind the killing remains unclear. During the attack, Nabizada's brother was also wounded. His family is, however, yet to comment on the incident.

The Taliban representative said that further probe is underway into the killing of Nabizada.

Nabizada, 32, was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, it imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

They dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school. The radical Islamic outfit also imposed a ban on women from working in non-government organisations (NGOs).

Several rights groups say Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor