UN chief condemns heavy civilian casualties in Israeli hostage rescue operation

United Nations, June 11 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the heavy civilian casualties in Israel's hostage rescue operation over the weekend, said his Spokesman.

The Secretary-General expresses his extreme sorrow and his condemnation of the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians and injuries to hundreds more that happened in the context of the operation, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, on Monday.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy. And again, we strongly urge all the parties to prioritise the protection of civilians who are bearing the brunt of this conflict, particularly women and children. Everyone has obligations under international law. They must comply with those obligations," Dujarric told a daily press briefing as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The UN humanitarian operation needs to be able to resume. The world body continues to call for an immediate cease-fire, full and unfettered access to humanitarian operations, and the release of hostages, he said.

Israeli forces on Saturday rescued four hostages from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The operation left 274 Palestinians dead and 698 others wounded, according to Hamas-run health authorities.

The United Nations welcomes the news that the four hostages are free and reunited with their loved ones. Guterres continues to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages, Dujarric added.

