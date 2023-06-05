UN chief expresses grief over India's train tragedy

By Arul Louis

United Nations, June 5 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by India's railway tragedy and sends condolences to the families of the victims, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.



"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha," he said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India. He wishes a swift and full recovery to those who were injured," he added.

In the crash involving the Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a freight on Friday in Odisha, nearly 280 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

