UN chief welcomes evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

United Nations, May 4 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the safe evacuation of civil from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol of Ukraine.

"I am pleased that more than 100 civil have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in an operation successfully coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the top UN official was quoted as saying.

"I hope the continued coordination with Kiev and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civil safe passage away from the fighting and aid to reach people where the needs are greatest," Guterres said.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries said on Monday that more than 100 people had been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol of Ukraine, news reports said.

